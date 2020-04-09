Stresses that postponing the regulatory revolution is the right decision

Although he considers this an obstacle, he sees possible to reduce the gap with Mercedes soon

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto believes the decision to delay the regulatory revolution to 2022 will not be in their favor, however, he believes it is the right move in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

The postponement of the regulatory revolution was one of the first decisions made as a consequence of the coronavirus crisis. Although the 2021 regulation was eagerly awaited, the teams will have to continue with the same cars for one more year as a result of the pandemic that hits the world.

This revolution was a great opportunity for Ferrari to reduce the gap with Mercedes and perhaps start a new domain. Although Binotto believes that the right direction has been taken, he believes that delaying the new regulations will not benefit them as a team at all.

“I think it was a good decision and the correct one. Obviously it has to be a responsible decision. I think that the situation, with the emergency we are facing, becomes a priority and the interests of a single team do not matter, but we have to look at the image and the situation in general, “says Binotto in an interview with Sky.

“Does it somehow not favor Ferrari? It is very likely to be soMaybe, but I think we are fighters and people who want to do well every time compared to how we did it in the past and there will be a moment when we can finally recover and be stronger, “adds Binotto.

The Italian agrees that the early stoppage in the factories irreparably affects the development of the cars, so he insists that it was the best thing that could be done for everyone, despite their interests as a team.

“Obviously we know that some teams were in trouble, the deadlines were going to be tight to develop the cars for 2021, so I think in the end it was the right decision,” insists the Ferrari boss to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.