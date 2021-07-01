Ferrari and 2022: A step forward?

This 2021 course is being particularly difficult for all Formula 1 teams. Not only because of the pandemic and the need to adapt their car to the changes that were introduced in the soil this year, but also because of the need to execute the crucial plan of the project of 2022. Some teams, the most modest, such as Haas, decided not to evolve their car for this course in order to focus all their time and financial resources on the creation of the 2022 car, a car totally different from the current one with which the F1 It aims to have more spectacle, more melee between cars of the same level for an aerodynamic concept that will allow the cars to chase each other in curves, and that the competition is much more equal, leaving very little margin for the engineers to do yours and find a revolutionary solution that makes your car the dominator. Everyone knows that whoever hits the key and finds that differential ‘something’ can dominate the first year, and that the rest will soon copy that solution. The current order of the grid can change drastically.

Is Ferrari ahead in creating the car?

For this reason, at this stage of the championship, most teams stop looking for solutions for their current cars and put all their resources into creating the 2022 vehicle. Only Mercedes and Red Bull, in the fight for the drivers’ titles and manufacturers, would be trying to extend their evolution of the current car while thinking about 2022. Red Bull has demonstrated this with its enormous improvement in top speed since the last GP of France, and MercedesDespite making it clear that most of his efforts are focused on the 2022 project, he plans to make some improvements in the next races, aerodynamic and engine, to try to beat Red Bull. And in that game, Ferrari, aware that this year it has nothing to ‘scratch’, having greatly improved the 2020 car and its results, is completely focused on the year 2022 to win again. They have been insisting on it throughout the course and Binotto, in the presentation of the current SF21, said that they would only make some improvements at the beginning if the car needed it, but that the focus of attention was on 2022. Fernando Alonso has always shown the same opinion, emphasizing that this year he took it as “preparation” for the assault on 2022 , where do you expect Alpine find the solutions that will allow you to have a winning car.

In that game, everyone hides their cards and reveals nothing. Although somehow, unintentionally, Charles Leclerc yes he was able to reveal an important detail: that the pilots of Ferrari, Sainz and the Monegasque, already working on the car simulator 2022. That may mean Ferrari could be at a more advanced point than other competitors, as Verstappen pointed out in Austria that he had not yet tested the vehicle simulator for the next course. Bluff or reality? The pilots always know what to say and the reason for their statements. It could be a bluff on Max’s part not to give clues. And it is that apart from Leclerc, few have missed much more.

A few weeks ago, Esteban Ocon He was very happy to sign his renewal with Alpine until 2024 as he was able to be fully involved in the creation of the 2022 car and to help with his feedback. “Because now is when critical car decisions are being made, not in 3 or 4 months”, He pointed out.

“The car feels very different”

Judging from Charles’s words, both he and Sainz are working together to help the team at the Maranello factory with their feedback in order to get on the right track in creating the new red jewel. “It feels very different. It is a very different project. It is still very early, so nobody knows where it is compared to the other teams, but we are working on it, “said Charles.

“It is difficult, because for now they are only numbers and predictions, but we can give our opinion, especially in the simulator. Have a very good simulator at Ferrari and we can try different things, and what the driver can contribute is very important “added Charles, also highlighting the importance of both Carlos and he indicating the current weaknesses of the car with their comments to the engineers so that they are not repeated in the new car despite the great differences between the two projects.