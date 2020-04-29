Ferrari has decided to continue with its projects and face the COVID-19, announcing the launch of two new car models for this year.

Ferrari does not want to continue stopping its plans due to the coronavirus contingency affecting the world population, and has decided to increase its offer with two new launches of cars that promise to be very attractive and with great performance, one of them will be the first SUV of the Italian brand.

Enrico Galliera, was in charge of confirming these two new releases during an interview with Autocar.

Ferrari It has increased its range in recent months in a high way and currently the Maranello firm already has a range that even begins to have bodies coexisting in the same segment. In this way, and with all its offer focused on sports-cut models, the brand’s future already looks towards a more GT-cut car, following the success of SUV or Crossover bodies.

Regarding who will be the first SUV of Ferrari, the Pureblood, the brand has confirmed that it will follow in the footsteps of cars like the Lamborghini Urus or the Porsche Cayenne CoupeHowever, it aims to outperform these in performance and character.

Considering that the SUV is one of the launches that Ferrari announced, everything points to the fact that the other vehicle is a Ferrari SF90 Spider, a model that we know is being developed and that has already been camouflaged in the surroundings of the Ferrari factory.

Ferrari F8 Spider.

Credit: Courtesy Ferrari.

The Ferrari SF90 Spider would retain the retractable hardtop configuration seen on models like the Ferrari F8 Spider or the Ferrari 812 GTS, something that would make it the most powerful and fastest convertible by Ferrari so far.

