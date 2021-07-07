Ferrari already has a great weapon ready for 2022

Charles Leclerc said in the past Styrian F1 GP, more than a week ago, I had already tested the new 2022 car in the simulator. But what he didn’t remember is that Ferrari you have finished your work on creating your new simulator in Fiorano, which will be available to its pilots from this September. Ferrari’s secret weapon could be precisely this, since as announced by the Italian team itself on the official F1 website, the new simulator installation is “State-of-the-art, produced exclusively for Ferrari, and is at the” forefront “. These new simulators, the result of a collaboration between Ferrari and the British company Dynisma, led by the former engineer of Ferrari, Ashley Warne, comes at the most appropriate moment, just when all F1 teams are making the most critical and crucial decisions for the creation of the car of 2022.

Most groups have long stopped their evolution of the 2021 car to put all their troops and all their resources in the creation of the car for next year. The huge regulatory change that will be implemented in 2022 can change the current order of the grid a lot, and Ferrari, far from the victories, is totally focused on being able to find the key of the new regulation that allows them to fight again for everything.

In that sense, This new simulator is a key element in which the drivers, apart from their work on the track this season, will spend many hours from September until the next course to give their impressions and indications engineers to create the best possible car.

This new simulator is already a reality after two years of work and now, Sainz and Leclerc They will be able to refine more in their comments due to its latest technology, and therefore, greater precision. What’s more, Ferrari will continue to work on its current simulator until September to continue fine-tuning its 2021 car to meet the specific specifications of each circuit.. In the old simulator your young talents will also be uploaded, Callum Ilott y Robsert Schwartzman, to perform support work.

“Simulation and digital technology are going to play an increasingly important role in the development of a Formula 1 car and we believe that we have made the best possible decision, focusing on creating a tool that will allow us to take a generational leap in this sector. ”Commented Gianmaria Fulgenzi, Ferrari’s head of supply chain.

“To produce it, we chose Dynisma, a young and dynamic company. It has taken us two years to complete this project and we are now ready to start using it on project 674, which is the name given to the car that will be produced. based on the new technical regulations that will come into force in 2022 ”, he added.