Maranello boss sees Sainz fighting for championships dressed in red

The Swiss is full of praise for Sainz and confirms that Leclerc will have to beat him on the track

Mattia Binotto, head of the Ferrari team, has confirmed that Scuderia’s plan will not be to have squire drivers in 2021, when Carlos Sainz joins Charles Leclerc in the Maranello lineup. The Swiss sees Sainz fighting for championships dressed in reds and does not contemplate having problems between pilots again as seen in 2019.

The great fear that any young driver may have when arriving at a leading team in Formula 1, especially Ferrari, is that they will place him in a role of squire pilot and will not allow him to fight for the great objectives.

However, the head of Ferrari, Mattia Binotto, has already confirmed that this is not his plan with Carlos Sainz in 2021 and that they hope that the Spanish driver can face Leclerc on the track to fight for the World Cup if the car allows it.

“No, the idea is not to have a first and a second pilot. The first thing is to have two good pilots. Team spirit is what matters, making sure that Ferrari comes first. I think it will be the track itself that dictates who is first and who is second. It has always been this way even at the time of Michael Schumacher, who started every year at the same level as his teammate, “Binotto revealed in an interview with the Spanish newspaper Marca.

However, the Swiss engineer prefers not to anticipate the facts and understands that Sainz’s first year at Ferrari will be an apprenticeship and that is why they have signed him a two-year contract, so that he can fight for the title in 2022.

“I think the first year will be more complicated because you must first understand the car and the teamThat’s why we haven’t signed a one-year contract with him, but I’m sure he’s very fast so he can finally be world champion, “he admitted.

“We would be happy if he competes at the highest level, like Charles, and helps Ferrari achieve the global goal which is the constructors’ title,” said Binotto as initial goal for Sainz at Maranello.

On the other hand, Binotto has praised Sainz and confirmed the reasons why the most successful team in history has wanted to sign him for the 2021 season.

“It was not just one thing or one reason. First, it is a young driver and we are a young team that is looking towards a long cycle with young and experienced drivers, which is important. hard worker, smart and fast and, above all, he understands what the spirit of Ferrari is, “he said.

In this selection process after Vettel’s departure, it is logical to think that Charles Leclerc was aware of the movements and intentions of his team and that he even had an opinion on the matter.

“Yes, because it is important to me that you are involved in these decisions, to have your feedback. Charles is our investment, part of the future of our team, so I was aware, yes.”

“We have invested a lot in Charles, yes, many years, from F3, F2 and now F1, where the process continues and we hope that this year will be even stronger than the past and even stronger in the future, that is why we renew the contract for so many years. Charles is a driver that Ferrari can count on for the future trying to develop as much as possible and that he can become the strongest driver in the history of Formula 1 “, added Binotto.

Finally, the Ferrari boss has ruled out repeating what was seen between Vettel and Leclerc on track during 2019 with Sainz and Leclerc in the future and hopes that there will be no track problems between the two.

“He thinks that Sainz is certainly a very fast pilot and he is happy because he understands our project. I don’t think there are any hard times between the two, everything will go smoothly, and if there is a problem … that’s my job, but you have to be positive. Charles is getting stronger and the more time passes the more he understands the importance of being part of Ferrari. What happened in Brazil was bad luck and they are races, things that can happen, “he finished.

