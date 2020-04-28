Highlights the way in which Mercedes treats its former drivers against that of Ferrari

Having common goals with Wolff makes you calm and in no rush to renew

Lewis Hamilton has avoided the rumors that always link him to Ferrari by explaining that Scuderia for him is only a short-term option. The hexacampeón compares him to a summer love and although his admiration for the team stands out, what Mercedes offers him prevails, a long-term stable relationship, for life.

Hamilton was once again linked to Ferrari in February. So neither Toto Wolff nor the pilot had started talking about the future. Lewis, who ends his contract this year, says he is calm about 2021 and denies that there is any rush to reach a new agreement.

“We have talked about our goals and our commitments, so I have never felt in a hurry,” Hamilton said in a joint interview with Toto Wolff on Sky F1.

F1 driver Martin Brundle asks Hamilton directly if the thought of winning in the future with Ferrari occurs to him. However, Lewis explains that for him Ferrari is like a summer love. The Briton is aware that Mercedes offers him a long-term relationship and although he recognizes the admiration he feels for the Scuderia, he highlights how attractive he is the security of belonging to a family for life.

“I believe that driving for Ferrari is a short-term thing. If you look at the drivers who have raced for Ferrari, it is obviously an amazing team and the car is very pretty in red. I have that red on my helmet, “admits Lewis.

“Red is the color of passion, love or whatever you want; but what Mercedes has done for its pilotsEven Stirling Moss is still part of the team, they recognize that and you become part of a legacy and a partner for life, something that I think is super attractive, “he highlights.

Lewis details why he believes he and Toto make a winning team. The fact that they have similar personalities, for example, helps. “We were like magnets, we were attracted to each other. I needed Toto to do what he did with the team and he needed me to do what I did in the car,” he describes.

“Our personalities are quite similar, we are both stubborn and determined. My goals in life are that I want to win. I have to think about what people I want around me to achieve that and this is what Toto does,” says Lewis.

“Fundamentally there is trust between us. I need Lewis, the team needs Lewis and Lewis needs the team,” Wolff sums up to finish.

