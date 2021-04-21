Ferrari 812 superfast limited edition: with the most powerful v12 for street use in its history

Rarely Ferrari had modified one of his sports cars so much to ‘build’ a limited edition as with him 812 Superfast that not only received the Most powerful atmospheric V12 of the brand throughout its history, but also multiple changes in aerodynamics, mechanics and aesthetics that we detail below.

Limited Edition Ferrari 812 Superfast

Changes in aesthetics

From minor to major changes, first of all, the Limited Edition Ferrari 812 Superfast received a new exterior and interior appearance. But on the outside is the most interesting part because it was the aerodynamics the one that ‘molded’ their new forms.

The body of this new 812 It is completely new because the objective of the brand with this limited edition was maximize downforce so the sports car received new front air intakes, the replacement of the rear window with an aluminum cover, a huge rear diffuser, corner fins and new, now square, exhaust tips.

Limited Edition Ferrari 812 Superfast

Another new item It is the hood, much shorter and that together with the rear cover, give a new position to the Ferrari 812 Superfast and they give it a wider aspect and at the same time, more compact, to the Italian sports car.

For the interior, the limited edition 812 Superfast retains the same board of the line but it comes with door panels redesigned to reduce weight and introduces the latest H-gate gear selector, which had already been seen in the Ferrari Roma.

Limited Edition Ferrari 812 Superfast

Less weight, better handling

The other big change the Ferrari 812 Superfast is the upgrade your chassis to give you a highly sporty ride. Without informing in detail what its changes were, the brand referred to the inclusion of a independent four-wheel steering to give you more precise cornering at high speeds and greater handling sensitivity, it will also feature version 7.0 of the dynamic system Side Slip Control.

This improvement in its handling is also due to a lower weight of the sports car that the brand achieved by the generous application of materials light, as the carbon fiber and aluminum which give it a much lower weight than the standard Ferrari 812 Superfast.

Limited Edition Ferrari 812 Superfast

Ferrari’s most powerful naturally aspirated V12 engine

For the last, the best. The Ferrari 812 Superfast limited edition arrives with the Most powerful V12 in history of the brand as it is a naturally aspirated block that produces 818 HP and that leaves this new sports car also as the most powerful for road use in the history of the company.

In addition, the search for acceleration and torque it will have a long career as it can be accelerated to incredible 9,500 rpm, the highest figure in any of the cars of the Italian house.

Even if Ferrari He did not detail what were the modifications he made in the V12, he assured that multiple components were improved and a new mechanism of valve timing and a Exhaust system evolved.

Limited Edition Ferrari 812 Superfast

FACT

Is information and official images are a preview as Ferrari will fully reveal the new limited edition 812 Superfast next May 5th.