Ferrari 812 superfast by carlex design

Despite the beautiful interior design of the 812 Superfast, the Polish firm ventured to remake the upholstery of the sports car, and so maybe put it on a much higher level. From the doors to the seats, including the roof, there are black and yellow Alcantara inserts throughout the cabin. In addition, a strange pattern that dominates the seats, makes it even more striking.

Gallery: All the details of this Carlex Design update.

There are white embroidery in every corner, as well as some carbon fiber pieces that were inserted into the rudder, which was sewn with yellow stitches. The roof also got a special customization, with an embossed Ferrari emblem., surrounded by white stitching that stands out against the Alcantara.

Under the hood stayed intact, with its naturally aspirated V12 that produces up to 789 horsepower and 718 Newton-meters of torque.

Photos: Ferrari 812 Superfast with Carlex Design interior treatment.

Carlex hasn’t revealed the price yet of this 812 Superfast cockpit upgrade.

