Ferrari 812 competizione world launch

It had been rumored and it is finally official: the Ferrari 812 Competizione and 812 Competizione Aperta (convertible) are the replacement of the 812 Superfast and GTS that also arrive as the street cars with the most powerful aspirated motor that the brand has produced so far. Good preamble to what will be a limited production priced accordingly.

First thing: the engine. The Ferrari 812 Competizione and Competizione Aperta continue to use the same 6.5-liter V12, only for this occasion it has been brought up to 830 horses of power, 30 more than its predecessors. The torque was slightly reduced to 692 Nm but what is most striking (and will attract) the attention is that the engine will be able to rotate up to 9,500 rpm.

These figures, combined with the weight that can reach as low as 1,487 kg (dry) when options are added to reduce it as much as possible, translate into the Ferrari 812 Competizione reaches 100 km / h from standstill in 2.85 seconds, 200 km / h in 7.5 seconds and a top speed of 340 km / h. In the Competizione Aperta these will change a bit but Ferrari has not yet said how much.

Increasing the power also meant a change in the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, specifically a recalibration that although it maintains the relations of before cut the time in which it makes the changes by 5%. The four-wheel steering system was implemented.

Of course, the differences between the design of both Competizione lie in the roof and rear cover, which in the case of the coupe changes the transparent glass of the previous 812s for a solid top with a kind of veins that contribute to the aerodynamic work. The rear diffuser has new rectangular tailpipes at the ends, there is a new spoiler integrated into the bodywork and the entire lower part was redesigned up front.

As it is a farewell model, the safest thing is that the Ferrari 812 Competizione and Competizione Aperta have a limited production with a considerable price. But as often happens, that surely will not be an impediment for those who can afford it and Nor would it be strange that all units planned to be manufactured are already sold.

