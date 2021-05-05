Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021: all the photos and data

The most radical and sporty version of the Ferrari 812 Superfast is here. After the first images shown just a few days ago, today we finally know all the details of the new Ferrari 812 Competizione, a supercar that is called to be the swan song of the atmospheric V12s in Ferrari with a new improvement of the V12 engine, in addition to an important revision of the cycle section and a really striking aesthetic that includes cabrio version under the name of 812 Competizione Aperta.

More sporty, more radical and, above all, more effective on the track

There is no doubt that the design of this new Ferrari 812 Competizione is going to give a lot, but a lot, to talk about. The Italian manufacturer has opted for a notable differentiation with respect to the Superfast, and this translates into a very striking and radical body kit that leaves us with very curious details such as the large rear diffuser, the large trapezoidal tailpipes at the ends of said diffuser, a fully faired tailgate, new gills on the side of the rear bumper, a split front hood using a piece of carbon fiber occupies the entire cross section and a more aggressive front where the grill becomes even more protagonist with the integration of two huge side intakes.

In the case of the cabrio version, Ferrari has surprised us by discovering two bodies for this limited series in parallel. Technically there are no differences, concentrating the bulk of the changes on the removal of the 812’s roof to force a more speedster view. To achieve this, Ferrari has used a double carbon fiber arch, also adding a new design for the rear hood fairing. There is no retractable roof system, instead The 812 Competizione Aperta will use a retractable carbon roof that can be stored in the trunk.

The engine of the new Ferrari 812 Competizione, how could it be otherwise, is a 12-cylinder V-engine with 6.5 liters of displacement with a maximum power of 830 hp and a maximum torque of 692 Nm. It is a revision of the block that we already knew from the Superfast, although increasing its power by 30 hp and raising the injection cut-off to an impressive 9,500 rpm. The transmission is a double clutch with 7 relations, being connected to the rear axle through an electronically controlled differential.

In terms of benefits, the Ferrari 812 Competizione performs the 0-100 Km / h in 2.85 seconds, the 0-200 km / h in 7.5 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 340 km / h. The unladen weight is 1,487 kg, which is 38 kg less than the Superfast, with a 49:51 weight distribution.

To top it all off, this hypervitamin 812 adds a new setup for the magnetoreological suspension, new carboceramic brake system Y directional rear axle. All this is supported by revised electronics that integrate new functions aimed at offering better performance on the track, highlighting the latest generation of the Side Slip Angle Control system (version 7.0). Both versions of the 812 Competizione can fit 20 “size carbon fiber wheels with Michelin Sport Cup2R or Pirelli PZero Trofeo R Color tires.