Ferrari 550 GT1, a rampant horse that will give you wings on the tracks around the world

Increasingly popular with collectors and drivers, the FIA ​​GT1 category vehicles not only have a recognizable bloodline with their road counterparts, but also allow access to excellent racing on some of the best tracks in the world. . And put a jewel like a Ferrari 550 GT1 in the garage and using it on the circuits is a privilege only for a few.

The 550 GT1 is the competition version of the well-known 550 Maranello, which made it to the list of Emilian manufacturers to replace the Testarossa lineage; whose last link was the F512 M. The 550 was the last horse equipped with a V12 engine to claim an outright victory in a 24-hour race when it claimed victory at Spa in 2004. Last year, that same car, one of 10 made by Prodrive, was sold at auction for a price of 4.29 million dollars (3.6 million euros, approx.).

This is a 2001 issue, and is one of the four units prepared by Italtecnica for the Rafanelli team (chassis # 115811). At the wheel of this fierce beast in the FIA ​​GT Championship that same season were the pilots Emanuele Naspetti Y Mimmo Schiattarella. He made his debut at Monza, but withdrew due to a steering failure. Later, in Brno (Czech Republic) and Magny-Cours (France), he finished fifth and fourth respectively. Then he got another fifth place at Silverstone (UK).

The first real victory would come in Zolder, Belgium, where he took pole position. Later, the car raced in the 24 Hours at Spa, where it qualified second and briefly led the race. Unfortunately, it was pulled after just six hours because of a crankshaft that said enough. Lightened by about 550 kilos relative to the grand tourer street, the suspension was modified considerably and the ex-McLaren F1 designer, Peter stevens, greatly revised the bodywork and aerodynamics of the Italian team.

This Ferrari 550 GT1 missed most of the 2002 season, but raced (though retired) in each of the last three rounds. He continued to fight for victories throughout 2003 and achieved two victories in Italian GT racing at the A1-Ring. The car took three overall gold cups during the Italian GT Championship and was third in the standings. During this period he was occasionally driven by Toto wolff, the current team manager Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team.

Since it was retired, the car has been completely restored and its features feature the same Red Bull livery that it acquired in 2002. We remind you that the Ferrari 550 GT1 featured the heart of the 550 Maranello, an atmospheric V12 block, but upgraded to a displacement of 6.0 liters instead of 5.5 from the factory. The aerodynamic repercussions along with the car’s performance, made the Ferrari 550 GT1 a very incisive machine in the CFIA GT ampeonate And in the American Le Mans Series.

Well funded, brilliantly conceived, and impeccably executed, the show was a resounding success; the cars scored no less than 50 victories in a general or class at international events during their five years of service. And if you have the same enthusiasm that we do for getting a copy, this is your chance. This Ferrari 550 GT1 in the Red Bull livery will be auctioned by RM Shotheby’s next June 15 by an estimated price of between 1.8 and 2 million euros (visit the source for a detailed gallery).

