Ferrari 296 GTB: The Cavallino is electrified with an unprecedented V6 PHEV block

Ferrari is one of the firms with the greatest commercial and media pull of the current automotive sector. Not surprisingly, reaching this position has cost him many years and billions in R&D investments. Formula 1 has also helped him a lot, although lately he is not going through his best moment. Be that as it may, it cannot rest on its laurels, as it must assume the new paradigms in mobility so that its rivals do not overcome it.

One of the most complex to deal with has to do with electrification of its range. Above all, because this technology is not yet as mature as it should be and reaching a breakeven point is very difficult. For this reason, the firm’s engineering team has decided to take its first steps with plug-in hybrid versions. The first was the SF90 Stradale, but you will not be the only or the last to arrive. Now he debuts in society the Ferrari 296 GTB…

The image of the Ferrari 296 GTB is fluid and very clean: pure …

We already sensed it when Ferrari 296 GTB spy photos they were seeing the light. The image that this new super sports car sports is one of the purest of how many we can find in the current market. His physiognomy was born in the Ferrari Styling Center and aims to redefine the identity of the rear mid-engined two-seater berlinetta. We can see this in elements such as visor style windshield or the vertical rear window.

Related article:

New Ferrari SF90 Spider: the 1,000 hp hybrid now roofless

According to Ferrari, the exterior of the 296 GTB shows the “perfect marriage between simplicity and functionality”. In fact, they indicate that its modernity refers to the Ferraris of the 60s, which made simplicity and functionality their signatures. Among the references to highlight is the mythical 250 LM from 1963. In addition, we cannot forget that it is also inspired by more recent models, such as the active rear spoiler seen in the LaFerrari.

296 GTB cockpit evolves SF90 Stradale digital interface

If the exterior design of the Ferrari 296 GTB is clean and pure, the interior remains the same. Athough it does not seems, technology and digitization dominate the command post and the rest of the dashboard. Especially since behind the wheel it has a generous configurable digital cockpit that evolves the concept already released by the SF90 Stradale. In fact, when the engine is off, the screens go “black”, adding a minimalist touch.

Two side satellites complete the image, each with its own capacitive touch area and an air vent. The passenger side is very minimalist with the standard passenger side display, allowing you to experience the driving experience as a participant, almost a co-pilot.

To highlight the new sport seats that follow a fingerboard style, and integrate grooves that contrast with the tones that the dashboard shows. Nor can we ignore the new HUD (Head Up Display) which, very wisely, is integrated into the leather upholstery that covers the dome that protects the instrument panel. Finally, Ferrari highlights the quality of the materials used to dress the dashboard, doors and seats.

Unprecedented V6 petrol engine in the range + 122 kW from the electric motor

Finally we must talk about the heart that gives life to the new Ferrari 296 GTB. As we have mentioned it is plug-in hybrid (PHEV), but it has nothing to do with the SF90 Stradale. In this case they bet on combining a new 3.0 V6 petrol block with a electric motor in rear position. The power of the set reaches 830 hp and 740 Nm of torque and relies on an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission for its management.

The battery power capacity, lithium ion, is 7.45 kWh and is mounted under the floor. Thanks to it, the 296 GTB can travel, in one hundred percent electric mode, up to 25 kilometers. And you may be wondering, will this model weigh more than necessary? Well no, since the brand announces a dry tare of 1,470 kilos if, in a wasteful outburst, we bet on including the Assetto Fiorano package. That is, it adds 35 kilos more to the mythical F8 Tributo.

Thanks to the new eManettino, the Ferrari 296 GTB has four driving modes to take advantage of the benefits of its plug-in hybrid system and they are: eDrive, Hybrid (H), Performance and Qualify

When it comes to pure performance, the 296 GTB packs a punch. The acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour It is 2.9 seconds and the maximum speed, still unconfirmed, will exceed 330 kilometers per hour. Finally, mention that this engine does not have nothing to do with the Maserati V6 Nettuno and that, as a curiosity, is the first Ferrari block to have turbochargers installed inside the “V” of the cylinders.

Source – Ferrari