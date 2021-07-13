Ferrari 296 gtb pure engine

Joseph Clopatofsky / MOTOR Magazine Director

The lapidary phrases that throughout his 90 years of life Enzo Ferrari left for history could be revived now when the brand launched the 296 GTB, in which is embedded the most powerful engine of a car for street use from their catalogs. For good or to forget. Let’s go by parts:

“Aerodynamics is for people who don’t know how to make engines.” It sounded good, although it was already refutable, 50 years ago. But now, when a street car like this 296 GTB can reach more than 330 kilometers per hour – a speed higher than what a Boeing 747 needs to take off with all the load -, the fins, holes and shapes are to be glued to the floor and offer different work possibilities automatic. The nose, at top speed, pushes the tires as if there were six people sitting on the hood.

Ferrari 296 GTB

“A race car is not ugly or pretty. It’s only cute when it wins. ” Many years ago, every Ferrari bodywork, born in the studio of Pininfarina, Bertone or carved from aluminum on wooden forms by eye in the workshop of Scaglietti, who made the famous 250 GTO, which is the most expensive car in the world, was a handicraft work in which lines prevailed over functions. Today is the other way around. The complex combat between the cabin at that speed against the air, which must work like a steamroller so that the car does not fly and cool the engine and mechanics, makes the current beauty an abstract work of engineering and not necessarily a rolling painting . We should call it modern tire art.

“I don’t sell cars, I sell engines. The car is a device to anchor the wheels ”. Today, in the same vein and safety standards, the design of any brand of cars goes first through the chassis and mechanics. It is the reverse of Don Enzo’s dogmas and, furthermore, confusing. The design usually comes from an agreement between the marketing manager and the construction department. Stylists can do little and rather their great differences are seen in the interiors, because the trend is to think of the car from “inside out”. Finally, in reality the owner enjoys the cabin with his entertainment studio and what goes on the outside is for the public who will see him disappear like an arrow. From 0 to 100 in 2.9 seconds, 200 kph in 7.3 seconds and in just 107 meters, thanks to the brutal 740 Nm torque that appears at 6,500 of the 8,500 revolutions at which the mill turns.

The concept of the “thoroughbred” engine does survive in this car. It has 6 cylinders in V, almost flat, as the block is cast at 120 degrees. The six pistons displace 3,000 cm3, a displacement widely used in the 50s and 60s, but previously distributed over 12 cylinders. The total power reaches 830 horses, with the contribution of a 167 horsepower electric unit that is attached to the combustion engine and both move only the rear wheels.

Ferrari 296 GTB

Of course, it is turbocharged by a compressor that spins at 180,000 revolutions! and compresses the mixture that reaches the chambers in a direct way pushed to 5,000 pounds of pressure.

In Don Enzo’s time, talking about 100 horsepower for every 1,000 cm3 of engine size was something mechanically epic.. Now this “piccolo dodici cylinderri”, as they call it, generates 221 horses at the same coefficient and after a complex job it sounds like a real 12-hole Ferrari. For this, the coils turn on in a specific order, 1-6-3-4-2-5, in case one day falls to the workshop and you have to organize the distribution!

They are not figures that overturn the statistics, and even less those of the brutal genuine electricity that emerge every day. But that power also supports the 296 GTB’s momentum with an additional 167 horsepower that arise from the load after plugging it into the power and allow you to ride discreetly in traffic without igniting all the cavalry. It is a pure hybrid in which the electrical contribution of the F1 is derived.

Ferrari 296 GTB

The Internet pages of all the media that we stock with the extensive and explicit Ferrari official bulletin, and that you can consult, give a detailed review of the entire car, but the emphasis is on the engine and its performance as a series production car, with which, despite the fact that the device contradicts almost all the premises of Enzo Ferrari, it allows this genius of the automobile not to agitate in his rest and rather feel honored, along with his son, with this prodigious aluminum V6 .

This amalgamates all the knowledge of the brand in the mechanics and not in the screens, which today are the differentiating and selling argument when car manufacturers struggle in a mechanical monotony dominated by CO2 production and an external figure as generic as ‘prêt à porter’ clothing, made to appeal to everyone in such a way that everyone is dressed the same.

Data sheet

Engine: V6 at 120 degrees

Displacement: 2,992 cm3 biturbo

Power: 663 horses at 8,500 rpm

Compression ratio: 9.4 to 1

Electricity: 167 automatically connectable horses

Battery: 7.45 kWh

Drive: Rear only

Ferrari 296 GTB

The command center

All the car’s controls are digitally displayed on screens that, despite being minimalist, look impressive as soon as the ignition is turned on. The entire interior design corresponds in style and concept with the bodywork and is lined with the best Italian leathers. So that the passenger can also mathematically enjoy the experience, there is a small additional screen where it informs them of the basic data of speeds, acceleration and gravity when cornering. It also has a Head Up Display for the driver with essential data so as not to distract your attention by looking at the complex information on the central screen.

Figure

9,119 cars Ferrari sold last year. The production line delivers the Portofino, 812 Superfast, GTC4 Lusso, Monza SP1 and SP2 models and the 488 with all their variants.

Data

* The new 296 GTB is the second Ferrari with a V6 engine after the 1974 Dino 246 GT. It is announced that the first copies will be released early next year with a price of around $ 300,000 for the base model.

* Beyond the features of the base model, the 296 GTB can be purchased with a track configuration, better aerodynamics, some lighter parts and the colors shown in the article. The version is called Assetto Fiorano.

Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano