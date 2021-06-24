Ferrari 296 gtb launch v6 plug-in hybrid

Much had been said, rumored, speculated and even leaked about the Ferrari V6 hybrid, and finally here it is: it’s called Ferrari 296 GTB, is the most recent link in the chain of the 458, 488 and F8, and like the SF90 it mounts a plug-in hybrid motorization that, in addition, according to the brand makes it the most powerful street V6 in the world.

But let’s go in parts and start with the motorization. The 296 of the name refers to the 2,992 cm3 (29) of displacement and its six cylinders (6) in V; this part provides 653 horsepower. In conjunction with this, An electric motor located between the heat engine and the transmission also works. that brings another 164 horsepower. Altogether, Ferrari says the 296 GTB achieves a maximum power of 818 horsepower.

Unlike the SF90, the Ferrari 296 GTB is rear-driven and if the promise of the power of this hybrid engine was not enough, Ferrari has nicknamed it the piccolo V12 (small V12) as it says that it has “the power of turbos and the harmony of the high-frequency notes of an aspirated V12”. To say that the expectation is high is not enough.

As for the gasoline engine, the turbos are located between the V of the engine, they are made in a higher performance alloy than those of the F8 and its rotating mass has been reduced by 11% compared to those. Plus they spin at 180,000 rpm, the result of all this is that the lag has practically been eliminated, so together with the immediacy of the electric unit, the Ferrari 296 GTB shoots up to 100 km / h in 2.9 seconds, the 200 km / h arrive in 7.3 seconds and the maximum speed is 330 km / h.

All this performance, in addition to the fact that by equipping the low-weight options it can mark just 1,470 kg (empty), translate into the Ferrari 296 GTB spins on the Fiorano track in 1 minute 21 seconds, same as the F12tdf and half a second faster than the 488 Track. As a counterpart, using only the electric motor it can go up to 135 km / h and the autonomy is about 25 km. This engine is an MGU-K, the battery is 7.45 kWh and the eight-speed DCT transmission is the same as the SF90, Roma and Portofino.

If you want a little more performance, Ferrari will offer the Assetto Fiorano package that adds adjustable dampers, carbon fiber appendages in the front bumper, rear glass in Lexan (a polycarbonate) and a nice extra dose of carbon fiber for the interior and exterior. Also featured is 250 LM-inspired livery and Michelin Sport Cup2R wheels.

Finally, the design is something that everyone will have their opinion on, but we certainly see features of the SF90 and the F8 Tributo. The union of the B paral with the ceiling would give the impression that we could see a targa version in the rather near future, while the interior maintains the focus on the driver with the option of a digital display in front of the passenger.

The European market will be the first to start receiving the Ferrari 296 GTB as of the beginning of 2022 with a base price equivalent to about 320 thousand dollars, or about $ 360,000 with the Assetto Fiorano package.

