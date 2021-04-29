Ferrao and Marcenio lead a sober Barça to the semifinals

04/28/2021 at 9:39 PM CEST

FC Barcelona overcame the Champions quarterfinals with authority thanks to their victory this Wednesday against Dobovec (2-0) in the Croatian town of Zadar with goals from Ferrao and Aicardo and took the first of the three steps he needs to revalidate the title.

FCB

DOB

FC BARCELONA, 2

(2 + 0): Dídac (p.), Aicardo (1), Marcenio, Dyego, Ferrao (1) -starting five-, André Coelho, Daniel, Matheus, Ximbinha, Adolfo and Joselito.

DOBOVEC, 0

Puskar (p.), Mordej, Turk, Peric, Matosevic -starting five-, Duscak, Ceh and Novak.

REFEREES

Ondrej Cerny (Czech Republic) and Gabor Kovacs (Hungary). They showed a yellow card to Duscak (31:02), from Dobovec.

GOALS

1-0, Ferrao (8:57); 2-0, Aicardo (11:45);

INCIDENTS

Second quarter-final match of the Final to Eight of the Futsal Men’s Champions League played behind closed doors at the Kresimir Cosic Hall (Zadar, Croatia).

The azulgrana team will be measured this Saturday in the semifinals at Kairat Almaty, his traditional executioner in these appointments that has left Benfica in the ditch this Wednesday in extra time (6-2) after ending regulation time with a tie at two.

Determined not to give concessions to an inferior rival, the Andreu Plaza team He was very involved in the game and he enjoyed three clear chances in the opening bars with an excellent Ferrao who wreaked havoc on the Slovenian defense.

The Brazilian ran into a remarkable Puskar under sticks and Dyego shot high while in the other goal the only disconnection was about to punish her Turk with a shot that went high.

An intense Adolfo also ran into Puskar twice before Ferrao made it 1-0 in minute 9 with a spectacular volley in a throw-in thrown with his usual mastery by Marcenio.

The former Gazprom-Ugra also assisted with a long pass to Aicardo in 12 ‘and the man from Cádiz surpassed Puscar’s average exit to establish the 2-0 with a low shot to show once again that he is always there in the finals and once again claim his continuity in the team.

Ferrao never fails in important appointments

| UEFA

Marcenio was about to finish his great first half with a shot to the post on 14 ‘and before intermission Adolfo shot wide when he was in an excellent position to score.

With the 2-0, the Barça lowered the revolutions of the party to avoid scares and the minutes passed with Adolfo as a great Barça danger until Ximbinha shot high in goal on 26 ‘after receiving a clear foul from Turk that the referees did not see, some in love with’ letting play ‘as usual in Europe.

That drop in intensity from Barcelona took advantage of it Turk to try his luck again with a high kick in the 29 ‘to which Dyego responded immediately by’ testing ‘Puskar ten minutes from the end.

Those attempts to re-enter the party Dobovec paid them with his fifth foul at 8:32 from the end, which greatly limited his defensive options when he was on the verge of the ‘double-penalty’.

Marcenio was one of the best Barça players

| UEFA

Ferrao and Adolfo could not with Puskar either and finally Dobovec decided to try with an attack five to three minutes from the end with their best player of the night, Turk, with the yellow jersey.

The Barça worked well in defense the inferiority, although he was resisted 3-0 in two shots on empty goal by Dídac (controlled by a rival with his head) and by André Coelho who shot very wide.

In the end, sober 2-0 victory for a Barça team that will have to overcome on Saturday the important obstacle in the semifinals of a Kairat Almaty that seems to have taken the measure in the Finals to Four.