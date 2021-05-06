Ferrao, Adolfo and André Coelho, out on Sunday against Betis

05/06/2021 at 20:10 CEST

After the training that the players least used by Andreu Plaza have done this Thursday in the recent Final to Eight of the Champions, Barça will train this Friday at eleven in the morning at the Palau to prepare for Sunday’s match on the same stage against Real Betis at 12 noon.

The demanding Final Eight that ended with a painful 3-4 defeat in the final against Sporting de Portugal when at halftime the victory was clear 2-0 for a Barça team that had marveled has brought more negative consequences.

As the club has communicated on Thursday afternoon, Barça will not be able to count on three important players this Sunday as a result of various physical problems that they suffered or were aggravated in the aforementioned appointment in Zadar: Ferrao, Adolfo and André Coelho.

Despite his display with three goals in the semifinals against Kairat (3-2), the Brazilian Ferrao played ‘touched’ the entire tournament and suffers a fibrillar tear in the vastus lateralis of the right thigh which will force you to miss at least the next two encounters.

The idea is that he is back for the quarterfinals of the league, but the one from Chapecó insists on being under the command of Andreu Plaza on May 22 in the duel against The hole, by far the fittest team currently in the league.

For its part, Colomense Adolfo He has undergone surgery this Thursday for a fracture in the fourth metacarpal of his right hand that took place in the Champions League final, he will spend tonight in the hospital and from next week he could start training protected by a splint.

Adolfo has undergone surgery this Thursday

| LONG PACO (FCB)

By last, Portuguese André Coelho will not be against Betis either due to an injury to the adductor longus of the right thigh. A shame now that the former Benfica was showing the excellent level that earned him to sign for Barça last summer.

Although the subject of Adolfo has been supervened, it should be remembered that for these same reasons both Ferrao and Coelho missed the previous match to the Final to Eight on the track of O Parrulo Ferrol (0-2).

Therefore, Andreu Plaza will have to do rotations and give minutes to the two underused first team players on Croatian soil (Matheus and Joselito), as well as the youth squad Bernat Povill and even the Argentine Santi Rufino, who could go up to the first team next season when his future seemed to point to Peñíscola Globeenergy.

Sergio Lozano and Miquel Feixas, with Andreu Plaza in Zadar

| LONG PACO (FCB)

It will not be an easy game against an opponent who is playing access to the play-offs in his debut in the First Division and especially taking into account that these losses of Ferrao, Adolfo and André Coelho will join that of the goalkeeper Miquel Feixas and that of the captain, a Sergio Lozano who will not play again this season and who is less like eating when it matters.