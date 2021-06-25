Ferran Torres, the new ‘killer’

Jordi Gil

Ferran Torres vindicated himself in the win against Slovakia with a goal in which he combined exquisite technique and an undeniable killer instinct in equal parts. The forward of the Manchester City He recalled with that target that he is the ‘killer’ of the ‘new Spain’, despite the fact that after the 0-0 debut of the competition against Sweden he lost ownership.

The Valencian He is the top scorer of the Spanish team since Luis Enrique took back the bench. He scored on his debut against Germany (1-1) in the Nations League, on September 3, 2020 and with Wednesday has seven goals in fourteen games -twelve officials and two friendlies-, with a striking hat-trick in the historic defeat of the German team (6-0), in the second leg of the same Nations League.

Ferran Torres is the top scorer of this new era in Spain by far, since the second top scorer is Morata with three goals. The Valencian reaches in this period of time 20 goals, adding the thirteen that he has signed with City.

The forward of the ‘sky blues’ pointed out as key in the resurgence of Spain against Slovakia the figure of Sergio Busquets: “It’s a pleasure. Everything is easier. He has given a lot to the National Team. We can only enjoy and accompany you & rdquor;