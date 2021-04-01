Ferran Torres, Luis Enrique’s Pichichi

04/01/2021 at 10:13 AM CEST

Ferran Torres is the goal man in this second stage of Luis Enrique at the head of the Spanish team. The 21-year-old forward has earned the Asturian’s confidence and has responded with goals of great value for La Roja. Ferran is another of the young people who symbolize the regeneration of the Spanish team and who he has earned his place for the summer Eurocup.

The Valencian has scored 6 goals in 10 games with the national team since making his UEFA Nations League debut against Germany in September. Ferran has played all the official matches, the 6 from the Nations, 3 from the qualifying phase for the World Cup and the friendly against the Netherlands. He has only been left without playing in the friendly against Portugal in this renewed era of the Red.

His first goal was against Ukraine in Valdebebas, followed by the historic hat-trick against Germany in La Cartuja, he scored again in Georgia to hook Spain in the match and this Wednesday, again in Seville, he scored the second goal with which he put the victory on track against Kosovo.

Connection with Pedri

This last goal, in addition, discovered a new connection with blaugarna Pedri. The Tenerife-born man read the striker’s unchecking very well, who scored with solvency. Both met again in the second half, with another extraordinary pass between the lines, but the Kosovo goalkeeper avoided Ferran’s goal with a great intervention. Ferran and Pedri have connected very well both on and off the field in another of the team’s hopeful notes.

Ferran Torres now returns to Manchester City with the intention of continuing to add so that Pep Guardiola’s team closes the season with the title the Premier League and aspire to the Champions League with the quarter-final tie against Borussia Dortmund.