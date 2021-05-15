Ferran Torres feasts in Newcastle

05/14/2021 at 11:32 PM CEST

Ferran torres celebrated the Premier title in a big way. The Valencian winger completed a hat-trick for Manchester City to defeat the Newcastle, and prolong the celebration of his coronation. The ‘magpies’ stood up, in fact they got ahead on the scoreboard, but City’s punch was superior.

NEW

MCI

Newcastle united

Dubravka; Krafth, Fernández (Gayle, M.88), Dummett; Murphy, Willock, Shelvey, Almiron, Ritchie (Longstaff, M.84); Saint-Maximin, Joelinton (Lewis, M.84).

Manchester City

Carson; Walker, Eric Garcia, Aké, Cancelo (Mendy, M.74); Rodri, Gündogan, Bernardo Silva; Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus, Sterling.

Goals

1-0 M.25 Krafth; 1-1 M.39 Cancel; 1-2 M.42 Ferran Torres; 2-2 M.45 Joelinton; 3-2 M.62 Willock; 3-3 M.63 Ferran Torres; 3-4 M.66 Ferran Torres.

Referee

Kevin Friend. TA: Ritchie (M.35), Shelvey (M.59) / Rodri (M.44), Cancelo (M.56).

Guardiola mixed his eleven of headlines with less habitual ones, among which the presence of Carson, the third goalkeeper, who made his City debut at 35. He was also the holder Eric Garcia, who had not played since March 15. And despite dominating possession, it was Newcastle who struck first.

A Krafth header at the exit of a corner he opened the can. Neither team played anything, and freed they ended up leaving a goal festival. City responded, going back a few minutes later: Canceled it equaled with a bounced shot at Ritchie, and Ferran Torres uncovered his afternoon of glory with one of the goals of the season: Gündogan’s lateral foul and the Spaniard finished off in a spectacular acrobatics. With his heel he saved the ball to Dubravka’s net. The 2-2 would come before the break, and He pointed to Aké. It was already in evidence in the first goal, and he committed a penalty so that Joelinton equalize the match.

Far from stopping, the madness continued in the second half when Willock put Newcastle ahead again. He caused a penalty, he threw it himself and Carson guessed his intentions. Fortunately, he was able to push the rebound to the net. The goal was the spark he needed Ferran torres to elevate the afternoon, and sign the final script twist at Saint James’ Park.

In two minutes he scored two goals from a forward of smell, finishing at the first touch in the heart of the area. With 3-4, Guardiola’s men did not concede anything else and set another record: they have 23 straight away victories in all competitions, the highest ever record for an English team.