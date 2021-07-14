Ferran Torres does not rule out returning to Mestalla

07/13/2021 at 7:58 PM CEST

SF

The first statements of Ferran torres after the European Championship they have had a clear addressee: Valencia. “I have always said it and I will continue to say it, Valencia is my home, where I grew up, who has given me everything and why not come back in the future,” the Spanish international from Manchester City slipped.

“We hope that Valencia can reverse the situation, I am a Valencian player and I always will be and I do not like to see Valencia in the situation that has happened this year and I hope everything returns to normal as soon as possible & rdquor;” he said in statements on campus which he organizes in his native Foios. The winger said he had not spoken with any of his former teammates since hiring the coach Jose Bordalás as the new coach of the club but believes that his arrival will be beneficial.

The thorn of the Champions

Ferran He said that this past season City had “the thorn & rdquor; of not having won the Champions League but said they are “on the right track & rdquor; and that he hopes to contribute again “with goals and assists & rdquor; to gain the trust of Pep Guardiola, something he did not have in his first year in England.