Ferran Torres asks for a step in the City with an exhibition and a spur-of-the-art goal

05/14/2021

On at 23:35 CEST

Ferran torres ask for passage. The Valencian forward of Manchester City has vindicated himself with a exhibition with hat-trick included against Newcastle. The Spanish footballer has been key in the triumph of the team of Pep Guardiola, brand-new Premier League champion, at St James’ Park. And he has shown again, despite being only 21 years old, that he is a player with a future very promising, but also with a Present more than interesting.

In the 42nd minute of the match between City and Newcastle, when the scoreboard reflected a 1-1, Ferran Torres has scored what, without a doubt, will be one of the best goals of the season. He has received a cross from a lateral free-kick from Bernardo Silva and, with an acrobatic finish that would have been signed by Zlatan Ibrahimovic himself, from spur, has beaten goalkeeper Dúbravka.

In the second half, the former Valencia player has completed his great performance with two more goals and has become the ninth Spanish player to celebrate a hat-trick in the English First Division after Fernando Torres, Diego Costa, Jordi Gómez, Santi Cazorla, Álvaro, Morata, Gerard Deulofeu and Ayoze Pérez.

Two weeks before the Champions League final, Ferran Torres has made it clear to Pep Guardiola that he can count on him. Manchester City will play one of the most important matches in its history and the Valencian does not want to miss it. If the coach is still not clear about which eleven he will line up to try to knock down Chelsea, the Foios man will take advantage of all the opportunities offered until May 29 to present his candidacy.