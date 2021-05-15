Ferrán Torres asks for a place in the final of the Champions League with a triplet

05/15/2021 at 10:58 AM CEST

EFE

The Spanish attacker Ferrán Torres made it clear to Pep Guardiola that he wants to play the final of the Champions League that will face Manchester City against Chelsea on May 29, after leading this Friday the victory (3-4) of the “citizen & rdquor; in the Newcastle field with a treble.

Three goals that showed the enormous talent that the young Spanish international treasures, who signed in St. James Park what will be one of the best goals of the season in the English League.

Few goals can rival the plasticity and aesthetics of the first goal by Ferrán Torres, who established a momentary 1-2 at 42 minutes when he resolved with a sensational spur shot a free-kick launched by the German Ilkay Gundogan.

Something that did not appease the voracity of the Spanish attacker who in the second half sentenced Manchester City’s triumph with a double in the second 45 minutes.

And is that Newcastle, with a style radically antagonistic to that proposed by those of Pep Guardiola, made things very difficult for City, which saw how the “magpies & rdquor; they were up to two times ahead on the scoreboard. Those of Steve Bruce showed that you can be equally dangerous without having to barely have the ball.

In fact, the locals in their first approach to the rival area took 25 minutes ahead in the score (1-0) with a header from the Swedish center-back Emil Krafth after clearly winning the game over Nathan Ake on a throw-off. corner. An advantage that Newcastle were able to double ten minutes later on a Jonjo Shelvey free-kick that crashed off the crossbar.

Manchester City had more fortune as the Portuguese side Joao Cancelo equalized the contest (1-1) in the 39th minute with a launch that slipped into the goal after touching a rival defender.

A preview of the sensational both of Ferrán Torres, who with his superb both spur (1-2) seemed to definitively redirect the contest for Pep Guardiola’s men.

But Newcastle had not yet said their last word and if in the extension of the first half they put the tables again (2-2) with a penalty goal from Brazilian Joelinton, at 17 minutes of the second half they were put back by ahead on the scoreboard with a goal from Joseph Willock.

The local striker made it 3-2 in the 62nd minute after collecting goalkeeper Scott Carson’s rejection of a penalty shot that Willock himself had not been able to transform in the first instance.

A goal that seemed to enrage Manchester City and, above all, Spanish Ferran Torres, who in the next four minutes gave the visitors the victory (3-4) with two goals almost in a row.

If in 64 Torres showed his ability to arrive to turn a center from Brazilian Gabriel Jesus into 3-3, two minutes later, in 66, the Spanish showed his opportunism after converting a ball rejected by the post in the final 3- Four. Goals that allowed Manchester City to celebrate the league title they won last Tuesday, setting a new record for consecutive wins away from home in the Premier League, after adding their twelfth consecutive away win this Friday at St. James Park.

A record that will always be linked to the name of Ferrán Torres, which made it clear to Pep Guardiola with his triplet that he wants to be one of the eleven chosen to jump to the Dragao de Oporto field in the final of the Champions League.