Fernando Verdasco remains at the gates of the thirty-second final of Roland-Garros

On 06/02/2021 at 07:00 CEST

The German player Philipp Kohlschreiber, number 132 of the ATP, won by 7 (7) -6 (3), 6-2, 2-6 and 6-4 in two hours and fifty-four minutes to Spanish Fernando Verdasco, number 99 of the ATP, in the sixty-fourth round of Roland-Garros. After this result, the player will be in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

Verdasco managed to break his rival’s serve 3 times, while Kohlschreiber managed it 4 times. Likewise, in the first serve the German player had a 56% effectiveness, committed 5 double faults and achieved 71% of the service points, while the data of his opponent is 61% effectiveness, 9 double faults and 61% of points obtained at service.

During the 30th finals we will have the confrontation between Kohlschreiber and the Russian player Aslan karatsev, number 26 and seeded number 24.

The tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Masc.) takes place between May 24 and June 13 on outdoor clay. In this competition a total of 238 players appear and a total of 128 arrive at the final phase. The players come from those who qualify directly, those who have won the previous qualifying phase and those who are invited.