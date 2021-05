The Spanish Fernando Verdasco did not pass the first round of the ATP 250 tournament in Geneva after losing to the Belarusian Ilya Ivashka by 7-6 (5) and 6-4 in 1 hour and 46 minutes of the game.

Without service breaks in the first set by any of the protagonists, he decided the tiebreaker in which Ivashka was more successful.

In the second set, Verdasco lost the serve in the fifth game and could no longer recover it, which determined his defeat and his early elimination.