Fernando Trueba (‘The forgetfulness that we will be’): “People really want to go back to the cinema”

Fernando Trueba returns to the realization with ‘The forgetfulness that we will be’, his new feature film, with which he explores the life of Héctor Abad Gómez, doctor, essayist and defender of human rights in Colombia, who was assassinated in Medellín in 1987 by paramilitary groups. The film, starring Javier Cámara, opens this Friday, May 7, by the hand of BTeam Pictures. Based on the biographical book of his son, Héctor Abad Faciolince, the Madrid filmmaker wanted to pay tribute to a “decent guy and a humanist”. “He was a man who dedicated his life to doing things for others, very concrete and real, because fought for public health“, says the director.

Set in two eras, first in Medellín in the late 60s and early 70s and then in the same city in the mid and late 80s; ‘The forgetfulness that we will be’ vindicates the work and life of Abad Gómez as a defender “of a basic right, health.” “He made the first massive vaccination against polio in the world and he did it at the beginning of the 60s, in Colombia. The World Health Organization congratulated him. He created the Department of Public Health in Medellín. He was always defending the most disadvantaged “, declares Trueba in an interview for eCartelera in Madrid, on the occasion of the promotion of the film.

A man played by Javier Cámara. For the actor from La Rioja it has been “a real challenge” to get into the shoes of the doctor and professor, because in the film he speaks with a true Colombian accent. “I had a lot of help and luck, because most of the actors were from Medellín and members of Héctor Abad Gómez’s family were also present on set. They had that cadence, that soft and slow paisa touch and I copied it all” , explains Camera, which stands out to capture an accent “is much more complex” than just imitating it.

“We have to look more at Latin America”

Starring, written and directed by Spanish artists, ‘The forgetfulness that we will be’ is a Colombian production, which stands out for its rich cultural miscegenation, something increasingly common in Spanish and Latin American feature films and series. “Latin America has been, at a creative and industry level, a more secondary element for Spanish cinema and that is changing. Very interesting co-productions are arriving and the emergence of platforms has also encouraged it,” says the actor. “There is a lot of talent. We have to shorten the Atlantic Ocean so that we connect moreThat the Argentine, Colombian or Peruvian accents are equally recognized, “he adds.” We have to look more at Latin America, “he says.

Both Trueba and Cámara hope that the premiere of ‘The forgetfulness that we will be’ will be a boost for the public to attend the rooms. “It is a safe place, it is not a place of contagion. People want to go back to theaters and when they let us return en masse, we will, without a doubt. As an audience, we like to be in front of the big screen, as well as going to the theater or a concert. Little by little it will be reestablished “, argues Trueba. “In this, vaccination is essentialIt is the one that causes a change in perception and sensation, as it gives us more security “, adds Cámara.

Directed by Fernando Trueba, written by David Trueba and starring Javier Cámara, the cast is completed by Juan Pablo Urrego, Aída Morales, Patricia Tamayo, Nicolás Reyes Cano, María Tereza Barreto, Camila Zarate and Whit Stillman. ‘The forgetfulness that we will be’ can be seen in theaters from this May 7.