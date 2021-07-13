Fernando Torres will direct Youth A

07/13/2021 at 7:52 PM CEST

SF

The former Spanish striker will be the new coach of Atlético de Madrid’s Juvenil A. This was pointed out by ‘As’, who stressed that he has been preparing for months to make the jump to the benches.

Before, towers He went through several teams from the rojiblanca quarry, to begin to acclimate to the role of coach that he will assume from the beginning of the next season in the second most important team in the lower athletic categories.

Two years after hanging up the boots in Japan, at the Sagan Tosu, towers He will officially return to the club of his loves, from which he left last 2018.