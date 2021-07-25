Fernando Torres returns to Atlético de Madrid to coach Juvenil A

The former Spanish footballer Fernando Torres returns home, the Atlético de Madrid, as coach of Juvenil A, a step in addition to emotional, important in his training as a coach.

“The red and white legend He returns to our club to join the ranks of coaches at the Academy, taking the reins of Atlético de Madrid Juvenil A in the 2021/22 season, “says the official Atleti statement this Sunday.

❤️🤍 #FernandoIsComingHome ❤️🤍 https://t.co/fHhyxgedG3 – ❤️🤍🏆 CHAMPIONS 🏆❤️🤍 (@Atleti) July 25, 2021

towers last season lived with different rojiblancos teams to learn about the day-to-day life of their coaching staff and the club’s own methodology and for the next course, he will take another step in his training with his first stage on the bench.

From Atlético they celebrate the official incorporation of ‘Niño’, who entered the Atletico Academy in 1995 to be part of the juvenile category. On May 27, 2001 he debuted with the first team with the ’35’ on his back and a week later he signed the first of his 129 as many as rojiblanco in Albacete, in 404 official matches with Atleti.

After playing for Liverpool, Chelsea and AC Milan, Torres returned to Atlético to say goodbye in a second stage winning the Europa League. The Champions of the Champions League with Chelsea and two Euro Cups and a World Cup with the national team said goodbye to Atleti on May 20, 2018 and ended his career at the Japanese Sagan Tosu.