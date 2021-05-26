Fernando Torres announces his return to football: “I have decided to return”

Fernando Torres returns to professional football. The former forward of the Atlético de Madrid, who retired in the summer of 2019, has published an enigmatic message about his possible return to the playing fields: “I only understand life in one way: playing. For this reason, I have decided to return », published the former player of 37 years.

It is unknown if this is a marketing maneuver to publicize a new project or a charity game or if it will really revive his sports career. Fernando Torres decided to hang up his boots in August 2019 after his adventure in the Sagan tosu Japanese. Once retired, El Niño began to prepare his career as a coach and in recent months he has been in the Juvenil A of Atlético de Madrid as second coach of Jesús Marcos.

«I only understand life in one way: playing. Therefore, I have decided to return. This Friday I will communicate where », wrote Fernando Torres along with the hashtags #BackTheChild Y #BackToPlay. Among the answers, the one of Paulo Futre, also a former rojiblanco footballer, who encouraged Torres after his statement: “Come on my Child!”wrote the Portuguese in the post.

In this way, next Friday we will know exactly the plans of Fernando Torres, a man who has been in the news in recent weeks for his shocking physical change. The boy he is much stronger and stockier than when he was active as a footballer. And it is that he has taken advantage of his departure from professional football to crush himself in the gym and develop incredible muscles that he has shared with his followers on several occasions. Of course, his figure could be an impediment if he finally decides to return to the pitch. Something we will meet next Friday.