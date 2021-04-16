Fernando Tatis Jr. would return this Friday to play in the most anticipated series of the season

The dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. could make a comeback this Friday against the Angeles Dodgers in the Major League Baseball-MLB.

After a terrible injury at the beginning of the season when he made an aggressive swing around a curve against a pitcher for the San Francisco Giants, multiple reports expected to see Fernando Tatis Jr. in mid-September or in the 2022 season in the Tora field. time.

However, the San Diego Padres made it clear that Fernando Tatis Jr He is going to have surgery at the end of the season, so they waited as long as they could to see if he could recover.

Doctors gave the green light to Fernando Tatis Jr. to return to play on the field, is expected to return this Friday in the first game of the weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the most anticipated series of the MLB 2021.

Here the report:

