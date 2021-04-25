Fernando Tatis Jr. with his second homer and perreo against Trevor Bauer

The dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. continues to punish the controversial in style Trevor bauer with two home runs in one night at the MLB 2021.

In the first entry Fernando Tatis Jr. He hit a huge home run and dogged it closing one eye when he crossed the initial, taking revenge on that dog who did him Trevor bauer in the last series between the Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres.

While in the sixth inning, Fernando Tatis Jr. hit another home run down left field and hit it again after he crossed home play, throwing his arms back and forth in derision against Trevor bauer.

For the second time in a row Tatis Jr. hit two home runs on consecutive days, adding 4 home runs in two days.

Here the video:

#Make itBig, @tatis_jr. pic.twitter.com/5sEuIldtel – MLB (@MLB) April 25, 2021

Now imitate Bauer again pic.twitter.com/CuO0nZNfe9 – Antonio Porqueán (@antoniopuesan) April 25, 2021

Tatís Jr. McGregor HR Trot. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yj8VFd8l6d – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 25, 2021

Now the Dominican is hitting 235. with six homers, 8 RBIs, 2 stolen bases and in recent games he has been fiery, letting it be known that the losing streak is being left behind.