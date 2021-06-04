Fernando Tatis Jr. with another home run and tied with Ronald Acuna and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. tied for the all-time home run lead MLB with a home run two-run against the Padres.

Through the first game of the series for the New York Mets and the San Diego Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr. reached 17 home runs and tied with Ronald Acuña Jr. and Vladimir Guerrero Jr for first place in the entire season. MLB.

East home run came out 103 miles from the bat ofFernando Tatis Jr. and traveled a distance of 401 feet away. Now the San Diego Padres shortstop is hitting 296. with 17 homers and 39 RBIs.

Here the video:

Watch for the homer, stay for the celebration. pic.twitter.com/ykWJGMqxTV – MLB (@MLB) June 4, 2021

. @ tatis_jr ties the league lead in HR! pic.twitter.com/XgoWAum0FK – MLB (@MLB) June 4, 2021

There are no almosts in @ tatis_jr’s world, only absolutes. # HungryForMore pic.twitter.com/fvseJ92NTo – San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 4, 2021

Yes Fernando Tatis Jr.. he maintains this rhythm, without a doubt his name will be in the conversation for the MVP, he is now leading the National League in home runs and stolen bases, in addition, he continues to flirt with 40-40 despite injuries and setbacks.

We are talking about the most offensive player in the Padres right now, although he did not know if he was going to play or not in this game, as he is dealing with oblique problems and his team has wanted to be extremely cautious with this injury.