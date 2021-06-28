Fernando Tatis Jr. was the offensive hero with an RBI double against the D-Backs

The dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. was the offensive hero of the Fathers of San Diego to get the victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the MLB.

Through the game of Fathersagainst the Diamondbacks, Fernando Tatis Jr. went to bat with two runners on bases with the opportunity to tie or beat the opponent on the scoreboard.

Fernando Tatis Jr. responded with a double that drove in two runners to make the game 5-4, the score also ending when Mark Melancon, the Fathers, took the last out in said game of the MLB. The contact he made was 107 miles per hour at a 29-degree angle.

Tatis Jr. He also scored his stolen base number 16 of the season, it is very rare that he reaches the starting point and does not make a robbery attempt, he has only been put out about twice this season in 18 attempts, a great%.

Yu Darvish pitched 6 innings where he had just one run and 7 strikeouts. The Dominican Dinelson Lamet was sent to the disabled list for an inflammation in the right forearm, while Manny Machado had a day of rest, he was replaced by the Japanese, who batted 4-1.