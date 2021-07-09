Fernando Tatis Jr. tied Alex Rodríguez’s mark for his 28th homer off Max Scherzer

The dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. with a home run again equaled Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in home runs MLB.

Through the game of the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals, Fernando Tatis Jr connected a home run lone off a 96-mile fastball to put his team’s first race on the scoreboard for the MLB.

Ever since the ball left Tatis Jr.’s bat, he knew it was a home run, since he went 113 miles per hours from his bat and traveled 436 feet, one of the longest of his career in the field. MLB.

Fernando Tatis Jr. became the shortstop with the most homers before the All-Star game with a total of 28, leaving behind Alex Rodriguez who had a total of 27.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 28 home runs in his 70 games of the season, heading to the MVP of the National League, leaving behind by a difference of 3 to Kyle Schwarber and staying with the leader of home runs of the old circuit of the MLB.

In all, the San Pedro de Macoris native is hitting 298. with 59 RBIs. Tatis Jr. was the voting leader for the National League MVP in a poll they did.