Fernando Tatís Jr, the one with the best rating on MLB The Show

The dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. had the best rating among Latinos for the MLB The Show.

The MLB the show showed the rating of each player for the 2021 edition of the MLB The Show, placing Fernando Tatis Jr. as the Latino with the highest rating, above Francisco Lindor, Ronald Acuna Jr and the rest.

Here are the reports:

This is how @MLBTheShow’s game ranks to the top 10 of Puerto Ricans. 🇵🇷🎮 #MLBPuertoRico pic.twitter.com/7fs3AI01VR – MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) April 20, 2021

# MLBTheShow21 is now available!

This is the ranking of some of the Mexican players. # YoAmoElBeis pic.twitter.com/5FlqAqNFn8 – MLB Mexico (@MLB_Mexico) April 20, 2021

. @ MLBTheShow ranks the best Cubans in the game as follows. 🇨🇺🎮 #MLBCuba pic.twitter.com/Lgc0lcz2Fl – MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) April 20, 2021

Today the @MLBTheShow game came out and here we leave you the top 10 ranked players in the game. 🇻🇪🎮 #MLBVenezuela pic.twitter.com/1zYM9hPtXi – MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) April 20, 2021

Top 10 Dominicans ranked in MLB The Show 21 game. What do you think? #MLBDominicana 🇩🇴🎮 @ MLBTheShow pic.twitter.com/j502GLaOeK – MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) April 20, 2021

