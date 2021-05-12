Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for COVID-19: he is asymptomatic



Tatis Jr. has been unlucky this season.

Photo: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images

Jayce Tingler, manager of the San Diego Padres, reported that Fernando Tatis Jr. was placed on the disabled list because he tested positive for COVID-19. The Dominican shortstop is asymptomatic, feels good physically and will be isolated at home.

Due to health and safety protocols, the #Padres placed SS Fernando Tatis Jr. and INF / OFs Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo on the injured list today. The club will announce corresponding roster moves prior to tonight’s game at COL. – San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 11, 2021

The manager had a FaceTime with Tatis to see how she was doing. “It was good to see him on video call, he’s feeling good. But you know it’s broken insideTingler added. ‘El Niño’ has not had a dream start to the season: He was first injured and came to fear for his activity this year, and now he will have to isolate himself as a result of COVID-19.

To return to the field, Tatis will have to test positive on multiple tests and pass strict Major League Baseball protocols to make sure everything is okay.

Following the control protocols and contact monitoring, Jurickson Profar from Curaçao and Jorge Mateo from the Dominican Republic also entered the injured list, despite the fact that at the moment they have not tested positive for coronavirus.