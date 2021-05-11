Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for coronavirus; two other disabled

The dominican Fernando Tatis Jr tested positive for coronavirus and sent to the disabled list together with Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo for violating the health protocols of the MLB.

The manager of the Padres confirmed that there was a positive to coronavirus Among the three disabled players, that is the fourth highest paid player in the history of the MLB, Fernando Tatis Jr. This makes it clear that shortstop is out indefinitely.

Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for COVID-19, Jayce Tingler said. Tatis is asymptomatic. Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo are in contact tracing. – Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) May 11, 2021

Prior to the San Diego Padres’ doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies, the Padres reported that Fernando Tatis Jr . along with his compatriot Jorge Mateo and the other Jurickson Profar will not be available on the doubleheader for the same reason.

Everything indicates that these three did something that is not in accordance with the health protocol and therefore they were captured. Obviously it is not known when these three will return, but there is no doubt that they are fundamental pieces of their teams, Profar is an outfielder with a very good defense with a timely bat and Mateo with a good defense.

Korean Ha-seo Kim is expected to take over at shortstop and possibly move Tucupita Marcano up to the majors for now.

Here the report:

The Padres have placed Fernando Tatis Jr., Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo on the IL due to health and safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/AH2XYrNmpS – The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 11, 2021

Photo: AP.