Fernando Tatis Jr. swore after a beastly home run

The dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. let out a word for the intensity of the game after hitting a beastly home run against the Houston Astros in the MLB.

Swearing when you are full of emotion and intensity is not seen as a bad deed, Fernando Tatis Jr. it comes from a country where it is customary. This time he let it know after receiving multiple criticisms for his mistakes, bad start and the contract he has on top, however, he has known how to silence all his haters.

Here the video, when he crosses the home plate he says a typical word of a Dominican excited and throwing stress from something. Easier a Dominican can tell which word he said by reading his lips.

In a blink of an eye, Fernando Tatis Jr. he equaled Ronald Acuna Jr. in the home run lead and is heading for the RBI and scored lead, since he has stolen bases in the National League.

From El Fildeo we wish nothing but luck, health and life for these young players Fernando Tatis Jr, Ronald Acuna Jr, Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, among others.