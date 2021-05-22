Fernando Tatis Jr. started the series with a home run against the Mariners

The dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. opened the series against the Seattle Mariners with a home run of three races in MLB 2021.

In the first game of the series between the Seattle Mariners and the San Diego Padres, the nicknamed “kid” hit a home run down right field with two runners in scoring position to drive in three runs with one swing.

At the moment of releasing the bat he made a perreo and gesture with his arms, letting it be known that he continues to innovate perreos or rather “bat flips” in MLB.

Fernando Tatis Jr. he became the fastest player in the history of the San Diego Padres to hit 50 home runs, it was only a matter of 171 games in the MLB.

Everything indicates that the 340 million man is on his way to 30-30 this season; Despite missing several games, he has 9 stolen bases and 11 homers, hitting 275. with 19 RBIs.

Since returning from the Coronavirus injury list, Fernando has hit 7-5.

Here the video:

