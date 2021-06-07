Fernando Tatis Jr. starred in a jewel on defense against the Lindor Mets

The dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. starred in a move magic against the New York Mets in the MLB.

This series between the New York Mets and the San Diego Padres was certainly very exciting from hitting to pitching. In the last game of this series, Dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. was felt with a magnificent move after a hit by Thomas Nido.

The dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. He caught the ball a little past the hitting shortstop, making a shot a little short of power, but with good direction, we must give credit to Eric Hosmer, who knew how to dominate the shot and complete the play of “Niño” MLB.

Here the video:

Best thing that’s happened in 2021 so far is Fernando Tatis Jr.’s shoulder miraculously healing so we get to see plays like this all summer

pic.twitter.com/eNXd0fNh13 – Movie Gaming TV (@MovieGamingTV) June 7, 2021

Tatis Jr. is still the error leader in all of MLB, however that can change at any time if he improves the quality of his shot, since, he has not had many problems with his glove.

