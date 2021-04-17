Fernando Tatís Jr. sounded superb home run in his return against the Dodgers (Video)

The dominican Fernando Tatís Jr. sounded a superb home run before the angels Dodgers in what was his return to the MLB 2021.

Through the first game of the Series between Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the San Diego Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr., who was activated this Friday from the disabled list, made himself felt immediately.

Fernando Tatís Jr. He was already 3-0 in the game with a fly ball and a strikeout, when he went to bat in the fifth inning with no runners in scoring position, Walker Buheler made a mistake by leaving him a slightly high fastball at 94 miles, the Dominican got it. I deposit in the central garden of Petco Park in the MLB.

Now Fernando Tatís Jr. He has two home runs with two RBIs and is hitting 190. This home run was 410 feet away and was 106 miles off his bat.

After a lousy injury at the beginning of the season when swinging around a curve against a pitcher for the San Francisco Giants, multiple reports expected to see Fernando Tatis Jr. in mid-September or in the 2022 season on another field. time.

Here the video:

WELCOME BACK, THE CHILD. # HazloGrande pic.twitter.com/KK3t0xJIRc – MLB (@MLB) April 17, 2021

