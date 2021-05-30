Fernando Tatis Jr. slipped to dodge a ball

The dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. he slipped away to dodge a pitch off an Astros pitcher in the MLB.

We have usually seen Fernando Tatis Jr. making athlete moves to get safely to the bases and get high, however, this time he dodged a pitch as he slipped away.

Here the video:

. @ tatis_jr, total athlete. 👀 # Corte4 #Split pic.twitter.com/DSVPf2K43z – Cut4 (@ cut4) May 29, 2021

Things like these are what make watching him play even more exciting, as well as what prompted the San Diego Padres to give him that contract so that he would stay with them for a long time and be a feast for the eyes. of his fans; which was obviously going to prompt fans to go see him play at the MLB.

Everything you do Fernando Tatis Jr. he does it with style since he arrived at the MLB. There is no doubt that we are talking about one of the best players in the majors and what is coming up for him and other players like Ronald Acuna Jr, Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Juan Soto.