Fernando Tatis Jr. showed that he is improving his defense with skillful play

The dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. showed why he is improving his defense as the games go by in the MLB.

It’s no secret that the biggest problem you’ve ever had Fernando Tatis Jr. Since the beginning of his career he has been defense, for many he can learn and improve at shortstop and for others it is a total disaster.

The 10 errors that the Dominican has this season 7 of them have been due to a bad shot at the initial or second, this time, he ran hard towards a ground ball that went with little speed, taking the roll and with little speed making a shot from luxury to the initial.

Here the report:

A very slowed-down Fernando Tatis Jr. here. He’s been working. pic.twitter.com/dOtcu9hiuQ – Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) May 4, 2021

In the 2019 season, Tatis Jr made about 18 errors in 83 games, if not one of the worst defensive shortstop in the MLB, and he was programmed to make at least 30 errors had he not been injured.

It should be noted that in the 2020 season he did not commit more than two errors in 60 games, however, he already has four in four games, averaging one error per game in the MLB 2021.