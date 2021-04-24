Fernando Tatis Jr. sent a message to his father by making history together

The dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. He sent a public message to his father by hitting two home runs in the same stadium and on the same day his father did in the MLB.

April 23 should be declared Tatis Day, exactly 22 years ago that Fernando Tatis Sr. hit two grand slam in the same inning against the same pitcher at Dodger Stadium, his son, Fernando Tatis Jr. He did the same but without anyone on the bases and in different innings.

Minutes after the game ended where the San Diego Padres took the victory over the Dodgers, Fernando Tatis Jr. He published a few words for his father that said:

“All credit to you dad. You created this now we celebrate together “

Here are the videos and reports:

THE BASEBALL! April 23, 1999: Fernando Tatis hit 2 Grand Slams in the same inning vs. #Dodgers. April 23, 2021: Fernando Tatis Jr. connects 2 HRs in the same game vs. #Dodgers.