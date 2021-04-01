Fernando Tatis Jr. says he comes hungrier than in 2020

The dominican Fernando Tatís Jr. said he feels extremely ready for the 2020 season and is coming hungrier in MLB.

Obviously many fans as well as haters die to see Tatis Jr. play a full season for the first time in his career.

Fernando Tatís Jr. He is prepared for the rest and has made it clear that this problem in his left shoulder is old and that he usually feels slight discomfort since he started playing baseball in the MLB.

However, he has declared that he has no excuses and that he is coming 100% for the 2021 season, even hungrier than in 2021.

Here his words and reports;

“There is everything to prove, this year I am hungrier than last year.” He said Fernando Tatis Jr.

