Fernando Tatis Jr.’s anger after strikeout against Kershaw

The dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. had a row after his Punch against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, Clayton kershaw on the MLB.

The start of the campaign for the Padres infielder has not been the best, that has been reflected in the statistics so far this season in the Big leagues.

In tonight’s game against the Dodgers, where the starter was Clayton kershaw, who looked dominant from the mound of the MLB, Fernando Tatis Jr. took a Punch that he did not like the umpire’s decision at all.

A pitch that seemed to be a ball, the umpire made the decision to strike out and immediately Fernando Tatis Jr. reacted with a row he did in the Big leagues.

The player did not like the sentence of the principal who favored Clayton kershaw after adding a Punch on the MLB.

Here’s the reaction:

It was a questionable call, but Clayton Kershaw is getting that call nine times out of ten. pic.twitter.com/nrs54n8zPp – Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 18, 2021

So far this season in the Big leagues, the Dominican just posted a .148 average, two RBIs and two homers after receiving the $ 340 million contract with San Diego.