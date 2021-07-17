Fernando Tatis Jr. returned to shine with a magnificent play against the Nationals

Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. returned to show off with a move magnificent defense against the Washington Nationals in the MLB.

Through the game of the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres after the All-Star break, Fernando Tatis Jr. he excelled defensively with a sweep down the center of the field after a hit by Josh Bell, making an effective shot at first to complete the play.

Here the video:

What can’t El Niño do? 🤔 PLAY by Fernando Tatis Jr.! pic.twitter.com/aARBG6uwCb – MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) July 16, 2021

This is a pretty play by Fernando Tatis Jr. pic.twitter.com/OI4OkaVHoR – Talkin ‘Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 17, 2021

Fernando Tatis Jr. is the error leader in all MLBAlthough it is seen in many ways as negative, the second half is usually productive or bad for some players, the Dominican is expected to be prosperous on both sides of the field.

In the last series of both teams, Tatis jr. He showed off with a move athleticism after a hit by Ryan Zimmerman, earning everyone’s attention after such a jump rarely seen in a player MLB.