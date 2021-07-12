Fernando Tatis Jr. rang in the case of Trevor Bauer and the prepaid

The name of Fernando Tatis Jr. rang in the case of Trevor bauer with the prepaid who filed a lawsuit and has him out of action in the MLB.

Apparently said woman is engaged in having encounters with the players and then defaming them, a witness for the plaintiff said that her friend had conversations with Fernando Tatis Jr. before having encounters with Trevor bauer.

EYE: Tatis Jr He has no problems or died in this funeral as they say in the Dominican Republic, there was only an exchange of messages and nothing else according to the witness.

This is not certain, the rumor is, but it is not certain that Tatis Jr. had anything with that woman, there is not even proof that he did. Everything indicates that this woman is only looking for money, why choose two such famous figures?

Said woman was a cheerleader for the San Diego Padres, supposedly she had to quit her job to continue with Tatis Jr., although shortly afterwards she had a relationship “from time to time” with Trevor bauer.

It is normal for players like Fernando Tatis Jr. who are focused on their game and with all the fame on top, especially women who want to defame their name or cause controversy.