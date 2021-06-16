Fernando Tatis Jr. matched the records of Codey Bellinger and Aaron Judge on home runs

The dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. broke the home run record of Cody bellinger, Pete Alonso and Aaron Judge in the first 194 games of a season in the MLB.

With his 20th home run of the season on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, Fernando Tatis Jr. posted his 59th career home run, matching Aaron Judge and Pete Alonso as the first players to hit that number of home runs in a number of games. on the MLB.

Fernando Tatis Jr joins Cody bellinger as the only players 22 and younger to hit 20 home runs in their first 51 games of a season.

Here the report:

. @ tatis_jr joins Cody Bellinger as the only players 22 or younger to hit 20+ HR in his first 51 games of a season. pic.twitter.com/DhH39O7IrB – MLB Stats (@MLBStats) June 16, 2021

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his 2⃣0⃣ home run of the season and the 5⃣9⃣ of his young career. Most HR in First 1⃣9⃣4⃣ MLB Games: 5⃣9⃣ Fernando Tatis Jr

5⃣9⃣ Pete Alonso

5⃣9⃣ Aaron Judge

5⃣8⃣ Mark McGwire

5⃣7⃣ Rudy York

5⃣6⃣ Gary Sánchez pic.twitter.com/9ZIIICsiyA – Erick José Lantigua (@EJLantigua) June 16, 2021

The things this player is doing at his young age and time in the MLB, Fernando Tatis Jr.. continues to justify the millions and earn more fans, incidentally, multiple accolades from ex-players.