Fernando Tatis Jr. made Trevor Bauer super dog after a home run

The dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. took revenge on Trevor Bauer with a huge home run in the first turn of the game in full MLB 2021.

In the last confrontation between the Dodgers and the Padres, Trevor Bauer beat Tatis Jr after striking out tremendously in the MLB.

Trevor Bauer uses to close one eye to throw when he wants, that’s why Fernando Tatis Jr. When he hit the initial he looked towards the dugout and closed one eye.

However now Fernando Tatis Jr he took revenge by hitting a massive home run through right field in the game’s first inning, which home run went 103 miles and ran 383 feet.

Here the video:

FERNANDO TATIS JR. HAS DONE IT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/8y9KMtRqMx – MLB (@MLB) April 25, 2021

This is the ninth time Fernando Tatis Jr. home runs in the first inning and as the San Diego Padres leadoff batter in the MLB.

Now the Dominican is batting for 224. with five homers, 7 RBIs, 2 stolen bases and in recent games he has been fiery, letting it be known that the losing streak is being left behind.