Fernando Tatís Jr. made an elastic sweep to arrive safely at first

The dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. did what was an elastic sweep to arrive still at the initial on the opening day of the MLB.

In his rookie season, Fernando Tatis Jr. made a sweep in the initial that caught the attention of everyone in the MLBBut that wasn’t just luck, he did it again against the Arizona Diamondbacks when they tried to put him out.

Here the video:

. @ tatis_jr is a magician. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/3xrth24kqb – MLB (@MLB) April 1, 2021

When Fernando Tatis Jr. signed the contract extension for 340 million dollars, it was said that he had to lower his game two lines in terms of intensity to avoid injuries, which he has not done since the Spring Trainnigs began.

None of the directors of the San Diego Padres have given a similar order, even Manny Machado made it clear that thanks to that intensity it is that they are paying him millions at such a young age in the MLB.